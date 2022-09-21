Halloween 2022: what day is Halloween this year - and what are its origins

As the darker nights arrive, and the leaves start to fall, many will start to enjoy the new season of Autumn and all it brings - including Halloween.

With halloween comes many seasonal activities like carving pumpkins, horror movie marathons and eating too much ghoul themed chocolates.

Going to pumpkin patches has grown massively in popularity, and more people than ever look forward to the cosy atmosphere that comes with autumn.

According to the MetOffice , the astronomical calendar states that Autumn starts on Friday 23 September, whereas in the meteorological calendar, it was Thursday, 1 September this year.

Either way, the season is very much upon us so it’s time to break out the blankets and jack-o-lanterns.

So, when is Halloween this year and how is it celebrated? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Halloween 2022?

Halloween falls on 31 October every year and in 2022 the spooky event will fall on a Monday.

What are the origins of Halloween?

Halloween or Hallowe’en is also less commonly known as Allhalloween, All Hallows’ Eve, or All Saints’ Eve.

The story of where Halloween originated differs within different cultures. However, one theory suggested that it originated with the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain.

History.com mentions that during the festival people would light bonfires and wear costumes to ward off ghosts. In the eighth century, Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honour all saints. Soon, All Saints Day incorporated some of the traditions of Samhain.

How is Halloween celebrated?

There are a tonne of ways Halloween is celebrated across the world, with many different cultures having their own way of acknowledging the day.

One of the most popular ways the day is celebrated is by people dressing up in scary costumes, from witches to ghouls you’ll see it all on Hallows eve.

More often than not people will dress up to go trick or treating, where people knock on doors for tricks or treats, usually sweet treats.

Another common way of celebrating is by carving a pumpkin and placing it outside their house. Some places even host pumpkin carving competitions with prizes for the most creative and pristine designs.

The spooky nature of the holiday usually means people opt to watch horror movies with their friends to get into the spirit.

Some people will celebrate by going to church, lighting candles and praying.

What are the origins of ‘trick or treat’?

Halloween is one of the most popular events of the year, with kids around the world looking forward to dressing up and trick or treating all year long.

Trick or treating is when people knock on the doors of, usually, their neighbours and ask ‘trick or treat’. For the most part people give out sweet treats but sometimes the treat comes with the odd trick!

Like Halloween itself, where the tradition of trick or treating originated differs from who you talk to and between cultures.