Pop legend George Michael has been immortalised in the Royal Mint's new coin collection. (Credit: The Royal Mint/PA Wire)

The celebrated singer-songwriter's likeness has been put onto a new coin as part of the Royal Mint's Music Legend series. Previous legends featured in the series include David Bowie, Sir Elton John and Queen.

The coin, which was designed by artist Sandra Deiana and was approved by Michael's estate, depicts the former Wham! member wearing his iconic aviator sunglasses and leather jacket from the video of the 1987 solo song 'Faith'. It also features an engraving of the refrain from the same song, which is one of the biggest hits of Michael's career.

The George Michael Royal Mint coin features an engraving of Michael wearing his iconic aviator glasses and leather jacket, as well as a refrain from his hit 'Faith'. (Credit: The Royal Mint/PA)

Ms Deiana said: “From the beginning of the project, I was clear about certain elements that I wanted to incorporate into the design. I wanted a detailed portrait that captured his charismatic expression – I was particularly thinking of his iconic sunglasses. It’s amazing to be able to pay tribute to his music and what you see in the design is truly a piece of George Michael’s song.”

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said: “From his debut with Wham! to becoming one of the bestselling solo musicians of all time, George Michael is a global superstar whose work has inspired and influenced generations with his music and his unique style. Loved by millions of fans worldwide, we are delighted to be introducing an official UK coin celebrating his life and legacy.”

It comes after Michael, who died on Christmas Day in 2016, hit Christmas number 1 with his Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgley in 2023, 39 years after the song's initial release. He is one of the most popular artists of all time, having sold between 100 million and 125 million records throughout his career.

A statement from George Michael Entertainment said: “On behalf of George Michael, we are deeply honoured that the Royal Mint is paying tribute to him by creating a series of beautifully crafted coins. He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way.”