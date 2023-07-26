London Gatwick has been named the most chaotic airport in Europe this summer, a new study has found. The research, conducted by passenger rights company, Airhelp , looked at flight delays and cancellations in European airports with the Sussex-based airport topping the list and Manchester International Airport also entering the top 10.

The findings were based on the number of delays of more than 15 minutes and flight cancellations in June at European airports with 5,000 or more flights that month. Gatwick airport was found to be the most ‘chaotic’ in Europe this summer, with 54% of its flights disrupted.

Although the study was based on June data, Gatwick made headlines again on Monday (July 26) after at least 70 flights were cancelled , blaming the chaos on staff shortages in the airport control tower and weather disruptions.