Love Island star Millie Court has recreated some of the most iconic pop star looks of recent times – including Taylor Swift.

With Swiftie mania currently at fever pitch, the social media sensation has reimagined the ‘Shake it Off’ singer’s classic style – including her flowing blonde locks.

She then turned her attention to Glastonbury headliner Dua Lipa and sported her monochrome highlights from the Future Nostalgia album cover.

Finally, Millie created Lana Del Rey's ethereal and flowery waves.

It comes after a poll of 2,000 Brits, commissioned by VO5, crowned Taylor Swift as the most stylish woman in pop.

The superstar, who is currently in the UK for the Eras Tour, was closely followed by Beyonce and Rihanna – with Adele and Lady Gaga rounded off the top five.

The likes of Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Katy Perry and Lana Del Rey also ranked highly.

“Their style choices have inspired myself and many others over the years and I had so much fun experiencing their signature looks firsthand." Millie says | Jim Marks

Feeling confident

Millie Court, who has teamed up with the hair styling brand, said: "Embodying the iconic looks of pop queens like Taylor, Lana, and Dua for this shoot was an absolute dream come true.

“Their style choices have inspired myself and many others over the years and I had so much fun experiencing their signature looks firsthand.

“I hope this campaign encourages people to unleash their wild side and express themselves fearlessly through hair just like our pop heroes do.

“Don't be afraid to experiment with looks like bubble braids, hair jewellery, bright colours or whatever makes you feel confident and true to yourself."

It also emerged that 41 per cent would be tempted to recreate their favourite artists’ iconic looks.

Adele's 2016 Glastonbury waves, Taylor Swift's bedazzled ‘Lover’ bodysuit, Lana Del Rey's ‘Lust for Life’ album cover were the headliners who have inspired the most.

According to 36 per cent, Millennials and Gen Z are the most stylish generations and the most open to experimenting with different looks and styles.

For these generations, social media is the biggest source of style inspiration for 34 per cent, with TikTok, Instagram and Pinterest being their go-to platforms for hair tutorials, styling tips and celebrity looks to mimic.

Of these, mermaid hair (32 per cent), hair stamping and stencilling (33 per cent) and bubble braids (29 per cent) are the most popular trends younger adults would be willing to try ahead of the summer.

Millie Court recreates Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia album cover look and monochrome hair highlights | Jim Marks

Let your authentic self shine

Ellis Ranson, a festival and concert hair stylist, added: “We are all guilty of spending weeks planning an outfit, but what we often forget is how important our hairstyle is to complete any look.

“It’s time to get planning, be confident and experiment with festival season just around the corner.

“When looking at any celebrity they look polished and fabulous – that’s because everything down to the colour of their nails has been planned and thought about.”

Rachel Hawes from VO5, which has recently launched a series of ‘Festival Edits’ to inspire festival-goers to embrace the top hair style trends during the UK summer of music, concluded: “The headliners have not only redefined music but also set trends with their distinctive looks.

“From Taylor Swift's effortless waves to Dua Lipa's sleek and edgy cuts, and Lana Del Rey's timeless glamour, our range is designed to help you recreate their most memorable moments and trending styles.

“We hope to encourage concert-goers to be bold, have fun with their look and let their authentic selves shine through their style choices."

Top 20 most stylish women in pop music