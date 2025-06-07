Free service to dispose of DIY waste at Dewsbury tip introduced for Kirklees residents and includes soil, bricks, concrete, sand, tiles, toilets, and bathtubs

By Catherine Gannon
Published 7th Jun 2025, 11:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Dewsbury residents can now dispose of bricks, concrete, tiles, toilets, bathtubs and other materials for free.

Small amounts of DIY waste can be disposed of at the Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) off Weaving Lane by booking a time slot online.

The new service is being offered following changes in government legislation and the addition of new skips, and has also been introduced at the Emerald Street HWRC in Huddersfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Materials which can be disposed of include: soil; clay; rubble such as bricks, concrete, sand, gravel, hardcore and paving slabs; ceramics, which include tiles, toilets, sinks and bathtubs; and plasterboard.

Dewsbury's HWRC off Weaving Lane can now be used to dispose of DIY waste for free. Photo: GoogleDewsbury's HWRC off Weaving Lane can now be used to dispose of DIY waste for free. Photo: Google
Dewsbury's HWRC off Weaving Lane can now be used to dispose of DIY waste for free. Photo: Google

Residents can book up to 12 slots per year, and a vehicle permit is required to make a booking.

Coun Tyler Hawkins, Cabinet Member for Highways and Waste, said: “I’m delighted that we are expanding our recycling offer in Huddersfield and Dewsbury as well as the recent improvements made at our Meltham site.

“Making our household waste and recycling centres more accessible and giving everyone the opportunity to recycle waste from home improvement/renovation projects will make recycling much more convenient and is a win for everyone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“By improving our recycling offer, we will see an increase in materials at our recycling centres.”

Kirklees residents can book a time slot up to six days in advance, but same-day bookings are not permitted.

The council said residents are encouraged to arrive up to 15 minutes before the end of their time slot, where staff will be available to assist.

More information about the new service can be found at: www.kirklees.gov.uk/HWRC

Related topics:DewsburyKirkleesResidentsHuddersfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice