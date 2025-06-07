Dewsbury residents can now dispose of bricks, concrete, tiles, toilets, bathtubs and other materials for free.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Small amounts of DIY waste can be disposed of at the Household Waste and Recycling Centre (HWRC) off Weaving Lane by booking a time slot online.

The new service is being offered following changes in government legislation and the addition of new skips, and has also been introduced at the Emerald Street HWRC in Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Materials which can be disposed of include: soil; clay; rubble such as bricks, concrete, sand, gravel, hardcore and paving slabs; ceramics, which include tiles, toilets, sinks and bathtubs; and plasterboard.

Dewsbury's HWRC off Weaving Lane can now be used to dispose of DIY waste for free. Photo: Google

Residents can book up to 12 slots per year, and a vehicle permit is required to make a booking.

Coun Tyler Hawkins, Cabinet Member for Highways and Waste, said: “I’m delighted that we are expanding our recycling offer in Huddersfield and Dewsbury as well as the recent improvements made at our Meltham site.

“Making our household waste and recycling centres more accessible and giving everyone the opportunity to recycle waste from home improvement/renovation projects will make recycling much more convenient and is a win for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By improving our recycling offer, we will see an increase in materials at our recycling centres.”

Kirklees residents can book a time slot up to six days in advance, but same-day bookings are not permitted.

The council said residents are encouraged to arrive up to 15 minutes before the end of their time slot, where staff will be available to assist.

More information about the new service can be found at: www.kirklees.gov.uk/HWRC