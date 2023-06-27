Foo Fighters UK Tour 2024: how to get tickets, presale, potential setlist and full list of stadium dates
Foo Fighters announce UK tour following surprise Glastonbury set
Foo Fighters have announced their return to the UK with a huge stadium tour entitled ‘Everything Or Not At All’. The news comes after the band were revealed to be ‘The ChurnUps’ on the Glastonbury line-up and performed an electric surprise set.
The band made the exciting announcement via their social media accounts, and confirmed that the support acts would include the likes of Courtney Melba, Honeyblood, Loose Articles, Wet Leg, Shame, Hot Milk and Himalayas at varying dates across the UK.
The tour comes after the release of the band’s latest album ‘But Here We Are’, which marked the first studio album the band has released since the death of their longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins died in March 2022.
So, how can you get your hands on tickets for Foo Fighters? Here’s everything you need to know including the full list of UK dates they are set to play.
Foo Fighters UK Tour - how to get tickets
General sale for tickets begins on Friday June 30 at 9am BST. Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.
Foo Fighters UK Tour 2024 - presale
Presale for Foo Fighters fans begins on Wednesday, June 28 9am and will last until an honour before general sale. For fans in Scotland, Gigs in Scotland will also host a presale event for fans that begins on Thursday June 29 at 9am.
More information on venue specific presale events can be found on Ticketmaster.
Foo Fighters UK Tour 2024 dates
- June 13 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- June 17 - Hampden Park, Glasgow
- June 20 - London Stadium, London
- June 22 - London Stadium, London
- June 25 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff
- June 27 - Villa Park, Birmingham
Foo Fighters setlist
While there is no word on the setlist for the UK dates, setlist.fm released the running order of songs from a show the band played on June 16, 2023 at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre in the US:
- All My Life
- No Son of Mine
- Rescued
- Walk
- The Pretender
- Learn to Fly
- Times Like These
- Under Your
- Breakout
- The Sky Is a Neighbourhood
- Shame Shame
- Sabotage / Whip It/ March of the Pigs / Haven’t Met You Yet
- My Hero
- This is a Call
- The Teacher
- Big Me
- Monkey Wrench
- Show Me How
- Best of You
- Aurora
- Everlong
