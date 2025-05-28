Five ways protein supports a healthy gut

Digestive issues are one of the most common health complaints across the country, affecting everything from energy levels and immunity, to mood and overall wellbeing. In fact, research from Guts UK has found that 43% of the UK population have experienced digestive problems at some point in their lifetime, with 51% of people waiting over six months before seeking medical help for their digestive symptoms*.

While digestive health usually spotlights probiotic, fibre, and prebiotics, all of which are fantastic nutrients for aiding your digestive health, there’s another key nutrient that deserves the spotlight – protein.

With the 29th May marking World Digestive Health Day, SuperNutrio, the high-protein cow’s milk brand, has teamed up with nutritionist, Natalie Rouse, to round up some of the key reasons why increasing your protein intake can aid your digestive health.

Protein helps you feel fuller

When we snack all day, we keep our digestive system in overdrive. Protein rich meals can help you feel fuller for longer, giving your gut time to rest and reset between meals. Ultimately, protein fuels your body without stressing your system.

The effect of protein on satiety is partly due to its slow digestion rate, which keeps the stomach feeling fuller for longer, curbing hunger throughout the day.

Protein helps stabilise blood sugar levels

Blood sugar spikes and crashes can lead to more than just mood swings – they can disrupt your gut balance too.

Protein slows down the digestion of carbohydrates, helping keep your blood sugar stable. This creates a calmer environment in the gut and supports the natural rhythms of digestion.

Protein helps repair your gut lining

The cells in our intestinal wall regenerate constantly, and require amino acids from protein, especially glutamine, to repair and rebuild. A stronger gut lining means better digestion, reduced inflammation, and fewer tummy troubles.

Milk protein is one of the very best proteins for our body due to its excellent amino acid profile. This makes high-protein cow’s milk like SuperNutrio a fantastic nutritional upgrade from your regular cow’s milk, which has a complete amino acid profile from whey and casein proteins. Plus, it contains double the amount of protein and 80% more calcium!

Protein supports the production of digestive enyzmes

Enzymes help your gut break down food so your body can use all of the nutrients that come from it. Many of the enzymes are made from protein themselves, so when you consume high-quality protein, you’re helping your body make the tools it needs to digest food efficiently.

Without digestive enzymes, certain foods can lead to uncomfortable symptoms and poor digestive health, so by increasing your intake of natural and nutritious protein rich foods, you can ensure you’ll be getting all of the wonderful nutrients you need to fuel your body.

Protein supports a healthy gut microbiome

Recent research has suggested that certain proteins and amino acids can positively influence the gut microbiome, the bacteria that helps us regulate immunity, digestion, and even mood.

A balanced intake of protein provides the nutrients your gut bacteria need to thrive. This can lead to improved nutrient absorption, reduced bloating, and better overall gut health.

Increasing protein and fibre-rich foods and making small dietary changes can lead to a significant improvement in digestive health, keeping your gut as healthy as possible!

For further information, including high-protein recipes, visit www.supernutrio.co.uk.