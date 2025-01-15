A fire took place in the pathology lab at Dewsbury and District Hospital on Tuesday evening. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Dewsbury and District hospital confirmed there was a fire in its pathology lab on Tuesday evening.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene around 6.36pm yesterday to contain the fire on the first floor of the building.

No injuries reported were reported, and the hospital said there were no indications of suspicious circumstances.

Crews used six breathing apparatus and three hose reels to extinguish the fire and spent the night damping down the scene.

Crews attended from Dewsbury, Cleckheaton, and Mirfield fire stations. A fire investigation officer also attended.

Chris Evans, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “Yesterday evening there was a fire in the pathology lab at Dewsbury and District Hospital.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response to contain the fire and ensure that no one came to any harm.

"We would also like to say a huge thank you to everyone who works at the Trust for their support and help to ensure the safety of one other.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known, but there are no indications at this stage of suspicious circumstances.

“Our teams are now working hard to make sure that we can continue to run our pathology services across the Trust as efficiently as possible.”