Farmhouse Inns gives out free cake to mark start of summer - how to get a slice
The Farmhouse Inns free cake giveaway celebrates the first weekend of summer following this week’s solstice. It comes as temperatures are set to soar amid the first heatwave of the year, with 27C forecast in some places over the next few days.
To celebrate with a free slice of cake, visit any Farmhouse Inns pub in the UK and say ‘Farmhouse Birthday’ when ordering on Saturday.
The Neapolitan-inspired treat, made from three layers of vanilla and chocolate sponge and covered in strawberry icing, marks Farmhouse Inns’ 20th birthday.
Andrea McLoughlin and Sarah Barnett, Cake-a-tiers at Farmhouse Inns, said: “We take great pride in producing an amazing variety of tasty cakes baked fresh on-site every morning for our lovely customers and have been privileged to do so for a significant period of time.”
Emma Smith, senior marketing manager at Farmhouse Inns, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating the 20th birthday of Farmhouse Inns this year, a significant milestone in which we’ve brought the delights of cake and carvery to our customers for a long period of time. Our limited edition cake is something a bit different and will give our customers a huge variety of flavours in just one slice, including vanilla, chocolate and strawberry. We can’t wait for people to visit their local Farmhouse Inns to try it for themselves.”
The Party Starter cake will be able to be enjoyed all summer long in each Farmhouse Inns pub, until September 2. To find a Farmhouse Inn visit: https://www.farmhouseinns.co.uk/cakes
