Family of Courtney Angus pay tribute to 'gorgeous daughter and sister'

By Catherine Gannon
Published 30th Jul 2025, 13:24 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 13:25 BST
The family of Courtney Angus have issued a tribute to their “gorgeous daughter and sister.”

Courtney, who was 21, was found deceased at an address in Batley on Saturday (July 26).

Courtney’s family said: “Our lives have been shattered and turned upside down with the news that no parent wants to hear – that our gorgeous daughter and sister is no longer with us.

“Courtney had a beautiful soul. She was a lover of music, socialising and having fun. Her whole family is heartbroken over the loss of such an amazing woman.

The family Courtney Angus have paid tribute to their “gorgeous daughter and sister.”

“Courtney had many friends and family who loved her. She will be missed so dearly.

“We would like to thank the community and the media for their support, and ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Michael Moore, aged 37, of Norfolk Street in Batley, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today where he was charged with Courtney’s murder and other offences which occurred in Dewsbury on Saturday, July 26.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Friday, August 1.

