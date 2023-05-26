Facebook users across the UK have reported an outage with the social media platform this afternoon (May 26). Downdetector, which tracks website outages, has received reports from hundreds of users with a spike from around 12pm.

The Downdetector website shows around 200 people have reported problems with the number expected to rise. Although a particular issue is yet to be specified, Downdetector reports that 52 per cent of people are having problems with the app and 36 percent are having problems using the website.

People have taken to Twitter discussing they can not access Facebook dating while the site is down. One person tweeted: “I woke up to my Facebook dating account gone . Maybe it was God bc I’m definitely not dating for a few years so.” In response, another said: “Looks like everyone’s profile is gone....” A third added: “Why is the Facebook dating app making me create my profile all over again. Comon.”

