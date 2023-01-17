Experts have issued a new warning for motorists driving in the snow as parts of the UK see snow fall and weather warnings in place. There are a number of fines that drivers may not be aware of, and the risk is only increased due to the poor weather conditions.

When combined the possible fines that come due to snowfall could cost drivers over £18,000, with the top fine being £10,000, as well as points added to your licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Bullen, automotive expert at Car Lease Special Offers advises that “in the winter months, you should check your tyre pressure once a week or you could face a hefty fine. If all four tyres fail, you could be looking at a £10,000 fine and 12 points on your licence”.

Mr. Bullen says: “It’s important for drivers to be extra vigilant when driving in winter, to avoid accidents as well as fines. By highlighting these potential fines drivers may not be aware of, hopefully, motorists can avoid paying out a substantial amount, as well as gaining points on their licence.

Most Popular

“You should be checking your tyre pressure regularly, but we recommend checking more frequently in colder weather as tyres lose pressure more quickly. This could save drivers a £10,000 fine and 12 points on their licence.”

So, how can you avoid being fined this winter? Here’s the top things you need to watch out for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 driving fines to avoid in winter that can cost up to £10k

1. A snowy registration plate can cost you £1,000 in fines

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaving snow and ice on your windscreen or roof can result in a fine. Also if your registration plate is not clear you could be facing up to £1,000 in fines. A concealed registration plate, whether covered in snow or dirt and grit from the road, is considered obstructing the police as they use your registration plate to check if your car is properly taxed, insured, and has a valid MOT.

2. Careless driving on icy roads could cost £2,500

Advertisement Hide Ad

Careless driving can include simple mistakes caused by icy conditions. Following another car too closely, driving too quickly (even within the speed limit) and taking a corner too fast can all become hazardous examples of careless driving on icy roads.

The roads in Armoy this morning proved difficult to pass with heavy overnight snow and ice. As sub-zero temperatures swept across Northern Ireland overnight, warnings are in place for drivers to take care on roads. Monday was a bitterly cold evening, with snow and ice taking hold from late afternoon. The north west has been particularly badly hit. Police in Derry said they dealt with 19 crashes in the city as well as city, Strabane, Slaughtmanus and Donemana. "If you are driving, please slow down and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you," police said. A number of schools have also been closed. Photo Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. Wearing snow boots? Risk a £100 fine and points on your licence

Highway Code 97 states that you should ensure “clothing and footwear do not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner”. Violating this code can result in a £100 fine and three points on your driving licence, though it’s more likely that you’ll be given a warning or offered an educational driving seminar instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Driving through puddles could end up costing £5,000

According to the Road Traffic Act 1988, if you drive through a large puddle (slush and melted snow included) and end up splashing a pedestrian you could run the risk of paying a £100 fine or end up with a huge fine of £5000 if the matter is taken to court by the affected pedestrian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Low tyre pressure could result in a £10,000 fine