Expert tips for Dewsbury pet owners to keep their pets calm during fireworks

Bella & Duke shares expert advice for keeping our pets calm during Bonfire Night

A long walk or run before dark: This will allow your dog to get their energy out and ensure they’re able to get home before most fireworks are likely to be let off. Providing a safe space: Having the curtains closed to avoid the flashes of light, provide a bed or crate with a cover that they can hide in, and you can be nearby for comfort, play white noise to help drown out the sound of the fireworks, and reduce stress in your dog. Be there for your dog: A good option would be to wear comfort clothes that have a familiar scent for your dog and to allow them to cuddle up for reassurance if they are seeking that. Try to remain calm for them so they don’t sense your anxiety for them. Use calming products: You can purchase calming sprays that can be beneficial to helping your dog relax, chew toys and treats are also a good option to help distract them and relax them – and also just to have a well-deserved treat at an anxious time!Preparation and patience: Being prepared can help manage your dog’s anxiety ahead of time, instead of acting once they are already afraid. Find out when any local events are planned to reduce the element of surprise and have your safe space and any products, treats or music you may be using ready to go.