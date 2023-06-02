The release of Diablo IV is almost here, with fans being given a short Early Access period ahead of the release. The fourth edition of the game from Blizzard Entertainment has been highly anticipated after the series began nearly three decades ago in 1996.

Diablo IV is set to be one of the biggest game launches of the year, after fans have waited 11 years since Diablo III. The game is set to be much darker than its predecessor, harking back to the series’ more dark, fantasy roots.

Players will be as one of five classes currently in the game, including: Necromancer, Rogue, Sorceress, Barbarian and Druid, with more classes set to be added into the game in the future. Blizzard will be treating the game as a ‘live-service’ title, with content patches being released across seasons, with new classes, locations and a battle pass being added into the game.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the games launch:

How to get early access to Diablo IV

To get into the Diablo IV Early Access period, you will need to pre-order either the Digital Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game. Diablo IV will be available on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PS4.

After pre-ordering the game, you will be given access to the Early Access period which went live today (June 2). Early Access will give players the full game and all content that will be available when the game launches next week.

What is the release date of Diablo IV

The release date for Diablo IV is midnight on June 6 for UK gamers. Those overseas will receive the game in the afternoon on June 6, to coincide with the midnight release of the game in the UK.

Diablo IV has had it’s Early Access to fans who purchased the Deluxe and Ultimate versions of the game

Although the game is fully cross-play across all platforms, you will be required to have a Battle.net account to play.

What is Diablo IV about