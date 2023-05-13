National singing competitions are known for offering grand prizes to its winners, either in the form of a record deal or a large sum of money. However, the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest gets a slightly different prize.

If you’ve ever wondered what the winner of the show gets, you’re not the only one to ponder the question. Fans have been left baffled by what the grand final prize is for the winner of the largest song contest in Europe.

Finland, Sweden and Austria are the main fan favourites to win the singing competition tonight. The UK’s entry, Mae Muller, is also a favourite among fans.

But what might the contestants win? We’ve researched the Eurovision competition to give you the inside scoop.

Eurovision 2023 Grand Final prize

There is no big cash prize or record deal for the winner of Eurovision 2023. Instead, the Eurovision champion is crowned with a microphone-shaped trophy.

