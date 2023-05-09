Eurovision has officially landed in the UK after a long wait. The BBC’s coverage for the event is even bigger than before, as the broadcaster promises live coverage, themed specials and a star-studded line-up of presenters to bring all of the action to our screens.

Liverpool hosts the 2023 contest on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine, who were unable to host due to the ongoing war. This year marks the 67th edition of the competition as 37 countries compete for the coveted and life- changing trophy.

Both the semi-finals and the grand final will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer for the first time ever. The semi-finals will be presented by Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, Hannah Waddingham and Eurovision legend Graham Norton.

Rylan and Scott Mills will provide commentary for audiences on BBC One for both semi-finals, with Mel Giedroyc and Graham stepping into the commentary box for the grand final.

When is Eurovision on TV?

Eurovision semi final one - BBC One

Tuesday, May 9 - 8pm

The semi-final will take place on May 9 and starts at 8pm on BBC One. The countries competing are Azerbaijan, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Eurovision semi final two - BBC One

Thursday, May 11 - 8pm

The second semi features the remaining 16 countries taking to the stage in the hope of securing a place in Saturday’s grand final.

There will be performances from Mariya Yaremchuk, who represented Ukraine in Eurovision 2014, rapper OTOY and from 14-year-old Ukrainian Junior Eurovision representative Zlata Dziunka.

Eurovision final - BBC One

Saturday, May 13 - 8pm

The qualifiers from the semi final will join Ukraine, UK, France, Spain, Germany and Italy for the grand finale.

This year's final is made up of 26 countries - with 10 qualifying from semi final 1 and 10 from Eurovision semi final 2.

The show will open with last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra and a powerful performance titled Voices of a New Generation.

Eurovision: Everyone’s A Winner - BBC One

Friday, May 12 - 7:30pm