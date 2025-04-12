Empty town centre Heckmondwike pub could become flats if Kirklees Council approves application
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The application, received by the council on March 20, proposes converting the Heckmondwike Tavern – formerly the Sir Robert Peel – into six one-bedroom flats.
A document submitted alongside the application also proposes six parking spaces, with one at the front of the property and five created at the rear through alterations to the yard.
The designs suggest creating three flats on the ground floor and three on the first floor, each with a bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen and lounge area.
A document submitted as part of the application said that the former pub, located on High Street, has been vacant for more than a year.
The application, submitted by Clifton Properties, is currently under a public consultation period which started on April 3 and ends on April 24.
More information about the application can be found on the council’s planning portal.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.