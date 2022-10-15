Rapper Eminem is in talks to headline next summer’s Glastonbury Festival, according to reports.

The 49-year-old is being lined up to top the bill at Worthy Farm, The Sun newspaper has said. His name joins the list of acts rumoured to be heading to Somerset in June, with speculation the likes of Arctic Monkeys and the Spice Girls could also be part of the line-up.

Eminem would become the third rap superstar to top the Pyramid Stage bill at Glastonbury, following Stormzy in 2019 and Kendrick Lamar in 2021. It is understood the artist, known for hits such as The Real Slim Shady, Lose Yourself and Stan, is set to unveil tour dates for next year.

Also in the UK next summer, prompting rumours of a Glastonbury appearance, is US superstar, Pink.

Paul McCartney performs on the Pyramid Stage stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival (Pic: Getty Images)

Register for Glastonbury 2023

To beat the touts, Glastonbury Festival requires anyone hoping to get their hands on the much-coveted tickets to pre-register. While registration does not guarantee you a ticket, you will need your unique registration number to purchase tickets when they go on sale.

For those aged 12 and under on the date of the festival, don’t need a ticket and so don;t need to be registered.

If you would like to be heading to Worthy Farm next summer, you have until 5pm on October 31 to get registered via See Tickets.

Glastonbury 2023 ticket sale

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023, taking place from June 21-25, go on sale next month. Tickets including coach travel go on sale at 6pm on November 3 and general admission tickets go on sale at 9am on November 6.

