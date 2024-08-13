Education Expert answers the web's most googled Results Day questions

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arguably the most important day in the education calendar, Results Day is fast approaching. As students await results that can ultimately determine their futures and next steps in their careers, the pressure can understandably be immense and often overwhelming.

To help students navigate their way through the day and identify the best next steps, whatever the outcome of their results, Robbie Bryant, careers and education at Open Study College, answers some of the most common questions around the big day.

What happens on A level results day?

You can collect your results from your college, or you can arrange to receive them via email or post. Your school's opening and closing times will vary, so make sure you check in advance. UCAS receives your results directly and will update your UCAS Hub around 8.15am. If you sat your exam at a private exam centre, they will often communicate your results electronically and are unable to be collected in person.

How long are A level results valid for?

Your certificate remains valid throughout your entire life so there’s no need to resit if you don’t want to. However, schools will only keep a record for a certain length of time so check with your school or college on how long they keep these records for and make sure you keep your certificates safe.

How to appeal A-Level Results?

Once students receive the results of their A-Level or GCSE exams, check with your exam centre on the time period you have to request a review of marketing. Students will often only see a change in grade if the grade awarded was close to the grade boundary. The centre which hosted the exam would be responsible for making any appeals on behalf of the student, whether that is a school or college, or private exam centre. Following this review process, if a student or school is still unhappy, it is then possible to appeal against the mark given, again your school or college will assist with this process. Alternatively, you can contact the exam board directly.

What to do if you don’t get the grades?

If you are not successful with an appeal, you can resit your A level exams in the next exam series which would be the following summer, allowing you time to put in extra revision and mock exam practice. You also don’t have to go back to your school or college, this can be done online through distance learning centres. If this is A Level Results Day and you didn’t get your chosen place at university, you can go through clearing and see if there’s space on the course, or you can complete an Access to HE course. Access to HE courses allow students an alternative pathway to their desired career, often one or two years long these courses offer UCAS points and can help students to land a place on their dream course. An Access to HE course also has the added bonus of being assessed by assignments so if exams are not your strong point, this could be an alternative path for you.

When does UCAS clearing open?

The ‘Clearing’ process matches applicants to university places that are yet to be filled. It's available to anyone who has made a UCAS Undergraduate application and doesn't hold any offers of a place at university, usually because they didn’t get the grades they needed, missed the deadline for applications or has had a change of heart of course or university. The system opens on the 5th July and continues until the 18th October.

How do GCSE Grade boundaries work?

The 9-1 grading scheme was brought in alongside an overhaul of the curriculum in England in 2014. The three number grades - 9, 8, and 7 - correspond to the two previous top grades of A* and A, the bottom of grade 7 is aligned with the bottom of grade A, the bottom of grade 4 is aligned with the bottom of grade C, and the bottom of grade 1 is aligned with the bottom of grade G.

How to appeal GCSE Results?

GCSE results, the same as A Level results, check with your exam centre on the time period you have to request a review of marketing. The marking can be reviewed. If the student is still unhappy it can be appealed further.

There is an Autumn exam resit period for GCSE English Language and Maths for those students who wish to try and improve upon the grade they received in the summer exams. The deadline for entry is usually the first week of September and the resits themselves are held in November.