Murder victim Marc Webley posted a video saying ‘me and my brothers will be remembered for being violent’ days before being gunned down

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who was shot dead outside an Edinburgh pub on Hogmanay just minutes before the bells, posted a video goading a rival gang on his social media. Marc Webley, from Granton, was gunned down in the targeted attack, which happened outside The Anchor Inn pub shortly before midnight on December 31.

In a video understood to be filmed days before the shooting, Webley openly taunts rival gang members, telling them to ‘come and get it’. The video shows convicted gunman Webley walking in a street in Granton carrying a bag and hinting he was carrying a weapon. He gestures to the bag and appears to egg on rivals. He said: “What’s in the man bag? Come and find out. Come and get it. Tick, tick...f**king boom. Stop shooting windows ya fat p**f.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Another clip shows him singing along to music playing in the background in a pub in Granton before making disparaging comments about other gangland figures, including Trainspotting T2 star Bradley Welsh, who was shot dead outside his home in 2019. In the video, Webley goads: “Do I look scared? Never. Yous aw looked up to me, your boss looked up to me, remember that [...] You’re a chicken. You wish your brothers were violent like mine. Me and my brothers will be remembered for being violent. Your brothers are chickens. Ha ha ha.”

Most Popular

The chilling video shows the convicted gunman wearing a Christmas jumper with a picture of Mr Grumpy and the slogan “ho-ho no” on the front. Webley filmed a series of videos before he was slain. In another video an emotional Webley predicted his own death. He said: “Are you prepared to die? No one is like me. Remember, when it’s all said and done. No one was like me. I’ll die happy.” He also tells his two sons that he loves them.

Webley’s ex-girlfriend Jane Park, who became the youngest ever EuroMillions winner when she scooped her £1 million prize in 2013, posted a tribute to her ‘handsome’ former partner on Instagram.