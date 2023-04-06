Thousands of workers around the UK are set to enjoy a long weekend, with Good Friday and Easter Monday the first bank holidays in some time. Around this period, it’s common for people to enjoy a trip away.

But, this year, unlike previous years, there are strikes that could impact upon your plans.Workers across airport security, air traffic control and passport offices are taking part in walkouts in the UK.

There are also walkouts occurring in popular tourist destinations including France and Spain in the coming weeks. Strike dates that could affect you have been confirmed, and here they are:

Security staff at Heathrow airport’s terminal five are taking industrial action from March 31 until the close of play on April 9. Also, ground staff in Spain are striking over the Easter holidays, which will impact 17 airports.

In France, pension reform strikes are still occurring, with French authorities ordering airlines to cancel some of their flights to, from and over France as air-traffic controllers join the industrial action.

In Portugal, which is another very popular destination for Brits, Portuguese immigration officials are taking to the picket lines this weekend. Portuguese news agency Lusa reported that the five days of industrial action, starting on April 6, “could cause disturbances at airports.”

Due to this disruption, people are now set to consider alternative ways to travel, letting nothing get in their way of a few days away. One of these ways is driving, with many more people open to taking their vehicle abroad.

Despite this undoubtedly taking longer, driving abroad can allow you to take a more scenic route, and uncover destinations you wouldn’t normally come across if you travelled via boat / aeroplane.

Taking your vehicle instead of flying can actually prove to be a cheaper method, with everyone looking to scale back on spending due to rising inflation and the cost of living crisis.

Choose My Car has put together a list of potential destinations to help you pick your next holiday. Their top pick is Furka Pass in Switzerland. James Bond fans will be aware of this place, with it appearing in the Goldfinger film.

Also on the list are routes like the Atlantic Road in Norway, the Ring of Kerry in Ireland, the Stelvio Pass in Italy. These have all been chosen due to their scenery, which is sure to make your list more memorable.

Striking employees gather around a fire outside Gronfreville-l'Orcher refinery on March 24, 2023