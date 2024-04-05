Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

CCTV video shows the shocking moment a driver does doughnuts at an illegal car meet. In the footage, the car drifts dangerously around a roundabout with flames shooting from the exhaust. A crowd of people can be seen watching on. Hampshire Police received reports that cars had gathered to meet on August 11 2023.

Officers charged a man with driving a motor vehicle dangerously after gathering evidence through CCTV images. Jack Coyne, 29, of Surrey, pleaded guilty to the charge on February 20 2024 at Basingstoke Magistrates Court. During his sentencing hearing on April 4, the court was shown footage of Coyne drifting a blue BMW around a roundabout in front of a crowd. He received a community order, which includes a three-month curfew and a 12-month driving ban. Coyne will also have to take an extended re-test.

Driver does doughnuts at illegal car meet.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad