A close friend of Dr Uchenna Okoye has disclosed the cause of her death. The TV dentist who appeared on a number of TV shows such as This Morning and 10 Years Younger died earlier this week aged 53.

Speaking to Sky News, her representatives said the mother-of-one was taken ill at home, adding "At this time, we ask for your prayers for her young daughter, her family, her team of staff at London Smiling Dental Group and her friends who are all struggling to come to terms with her loss."

And now, a close friend has said that Dr Okoye died after she collapsed at her home. As well as appearing on ITV’s This Morning, she also contributed to a string of other programmes, newspapers and magazines.

The news of Uchenna’s tragic death was confirmed via her Instagram account, with her loved ones breaking the sad news. They said: "We are heartbroken to announce that Dr Uchenna Okoye sadly passed away after a sudden illness on Friday 15th September 2023.

"We know many of you will be devastated and shocked to see this post. We ask for your prayers and some privacy at this difficult time. We will be in touch in the coming days." Her death definitely came as a shock, as her good friend of 20 years and personal assistant Mars Webb said the doctor had a normal "busy week" before her death.

This Morning medical expert Dr. Uchenna Okoye has died