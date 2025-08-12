Doors 2 Floors announce collaboration with luxury handbag brand Amschela
Headed up by British designer, Keri Andriana, the award winning British luxury Vegan brand, is known for creating timeless Vegan designer handbags that have been featured in prestigious fashion magazines such as British Vogue, Elle, Vanity Fair, Tatler and British GQ.
Ismaeel Basar, Managing Director of Doors 2 Floors said the company is excited to collaborate with Amschela.
“Amschela, share our vision for social responsibility, fashionable products and sustainability. We can’t wait to work on the project. More details will be announced in due course.”
Amschela CEO, Keri Andriana said she was looking forward to working with Doors 2 Floors.
She said: “Doors 2 Floors is a respected brand. We look forward to working with Ismaeel and his creative and talented team who not only share our vision and values, they also have a vibrant and fashion conscious customer base.”
“We are looking forward to revealing the project to the public via our official channels in due course.”