As workers across Britain dust off their alarms and prepare for a sudden return to routine, many will be wondering if there’s any point voyaging from the cosy crib to the cold productive desk. Unfortunately, London Fire Brigade are warning against the temptation due to the risk of overheating and electrical fires.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, office personnel were forced to make their house a place of productivity. Since then, some have even chosen to go full domestic breadwinner and continue working from their makeshift desk.

According to ONS data, 38% of UK adults reported they were continuing to either work from home or hybrid work after government guidance had lifted in February 2022. Prior to the pandemic, the figure was only 12%.

With fewer workers travelling to the office and more to the bedroom desk, London Fire Brigade wants to make sure people understand the ease and severity of an electrical fire. Since 2017, the brigade has attended 26,376 electrical fires.

The London Fire Brigade has urged people to return to their desks after the Christmas break and place their laptops on a hard, flat surface so that they don’t overheat. When lithium-ion batteries in a laptop reach 150°C, the battery starts to overheat and flaming gases are released.

But laptops are not the only household item that can risk an electrical fire, the London Fire Brigade has released a list of ways to make sure you’re not dealing with a flaming dilemma a few days into 2023.

10 ways to avoid an electrical fire

