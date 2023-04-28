Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 36 year-old man was found dead in his home, police have confirmed. Detectives investigating the man’s death believe it could be linked to an incident at a local park on Tuesday evening.

Two 15-year-old boys and one 15-year-old girl have been arrested in Warwickshire on suspicion of murder after the man’s body was found dead in a property in Nuneaton. The victim was identified by police as 36-year-old John Hackett from Nuneaton.

Mr. Hackett was found dead on Camp Hill road after police were called to the scene on Tuesday evening. Warwickshire police have said they believe the attack to be an “isolated incident with no threat to the wider public”.

In a statement, Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe for Warwickshire police said: "We are aware there is footage circulating of the altercation on social media and we would ask people not to share it while we continue our ongoing investigation to work out the circumstances behind this man's death.

“Though we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider public, residents can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area for their reassurance. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man at this sad time."

Police have appealed for anyone with further information linked to the incident that took place at Snowhill Recreation Ground on Tuesday to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call 101, citing incident 90 of April 26.

