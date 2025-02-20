Documentary Special Airs Saturday: Freeview 262 & Freely 565

Don’t miss gripping documentaries from across the UK on Shots! TV this Saturday, covering everything from Premier League campaigns to true crime.

Catch a selection of captivating stories from local journalists across the UK - including the story of a campaigner who ran to every Premier League stadium for suicide prevention, knife crime in the Black Country, cold cases, the Cavity Wall Scandal, and much more.

Tune in to Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565 or stream live on shotstv.com this Saturday 22nd February from 9am to 9pm. Check out the TV schedule below for show timings.

DocumentaryTime (Saturday 22nd February 2025)
Matthew's Journey: Every Premier League Stadium9am
Inside The Holiday Inn9.30am
Inside Uncle Joe's Mintballs Factory9.45am
Screenagers: The Digital Dilemma10am
Wheels of Justice: Cycling in the UK10.30am
Damp-Proof: The Cavity Wall Scandal11am
Last Orders: The death of nightlife?11.45am
The Street Pastors of Preston12.15pm
Michael Sundin: The Gateshead Lad Who Went to Oz: Pt 1 2.15pm
Michael Sundin: The Gateshead Lad Who Went to Oz: Pt 23pm
Michael Sundin: The Gateshead Lad Who Went to Oz: Pt 34pm
Real Life Heroes: Rick Clement5pm
Grief: The agony of knife crime in the Black Country6pm
True Crime: Cold Cases: The Disappearance of Charlene Downes7pm
True Crime: Revisited: The murder of Sasha Marsden8pm
True Crime: Cold Cases: The Unsolved Murder of John Luper8.30pm
Cutting Deep: The Knife Crime Crisis9pm

Shots! TV is National World’s broadcast video watch site specialising in true crime, football, and quirky UK content. Our documentaries shed light on inspirational and devastating real-life stories, as well as local news and historic events that have shaped the nation.

You can find more documentaries on Shots! TV or Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

