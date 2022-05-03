Data reveals top instaversities

The top spot for the most Instagrammable UK University is taken by The University of Oxford, where the study found that it has the highest average of 8.78 Instagram hashtags per University student.

Following closely behind Oxford University with an average of 8.45 hashtags per University student is The University of Cambridge. The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) secured a place in the top three most Instragrammable Universities.

UCL (University College London) had the lowest average of 0.98 hashtags per University student. The University of Edinburgh with an average of 0.97 hashtags per University student, and the University of Glasgow an average of 0.83 hashtags per University student.