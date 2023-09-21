News you can trust since 1858
Khalife, 21, is accused of escaping prison by strapping himself to the underside of food delivery vehicle.

By Heather Carrick
Published 21st Sep 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 11:26 BST
Daniel Khalife was arrested in Chiswick, west London, by the Met Police on 9 September - three days after he allegedly escaped from Wandsworth Prison. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA WireDaniel Khalife was arrested in Chiswick, west London, by the Met Police on 9 September - three days after he allegedly escaped from Wandsworth Prison. Credit: Metropolitan Police/PA Wire
Former solider Daniel Khalife has pleaded not guilty to escaping custody at HMP Wandsworth earlier this month.

Khalife was being held on remand in the prison after he was charged with terror offences earlier this year. He is accused of making his escape from Wandsworth on 6 September, allegedly by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck.

He was arrested three days later on 9 September following a high-profile search, in which travel hubs across the UK - including airports - were brought to a standstill. Khalife was captured on a canal towpath in west London when a plain-clothed counter-terrorism officer is said to have pulled him off of a push bike.

He appeared at the Old Bailey via a video link from HMP Belmarsh, where he has remained in custody since his re-capture. When asked by the court what his -plea was, Khalife, who was wearing a blue and yellow sweatshirt, said: “I am not guilty.”

