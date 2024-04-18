Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Welcome to episode three of Booky, your new friendly snob free podcast for chatting to authors of all genres about writing, reading and the high and lows of their careers.

So far on this series we’ve chatted to the wonderful best-selling author Milly Johnson and also political speech writer turned author of 100 books - Jo Nadin. Make sure to download those - and get comfy with a brew.

Will Carver

Today’s guest on Booky is crime and thriller writer Will Carver. He’s the international bestselling author of the January David series and the original Detective Pace series.

Will’s novel Nothing Important Happened Today was longlisted for both the Goldsboro Books Glass Bell Award 2020 and the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award. Hinton Hollow Death Trip was longlisted for Guardian’s Not the Booker Prize, and was followed by four standalone, critically acclaimed, literary thrillers.

Will also hosts a popular podcast – Let's Get Lit – with S J Watson. Will hails from Reading. Berkshire and his new book Upstairs at the Beresford, is out now.

Thanks so much to Will. You'll hear Will and I discussing the wonderful Sarah Pinborough during the episode. Happily you'll get to hear from Sarah directly when I chat to her on an upcoming episode of Booky.