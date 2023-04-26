Cost of living: Thousands will receive benefits early this week due to Bank Holiday - check if you’re affected
Benefit claimants in receipt of Universal Credit, Tax Credits and other financial help may find their payments arrive early this week. This is because there is another Bank Holiday coming up soon - Monday, May 1, which is the early May Bank Holiday.
If you’re due a payment on a Bank Holiday, you will normally get paid on the previous working day. While an early payment may seem like a positive thing, it’s a good idea to keep in mind that you will have to make your money last longer as there will be a longer wait until your next payment.
When will I get my benefit payments in May?
If you’d usually receive a benefit payment on Monday, May 1, then you will likely be paid on Friday, April 28. If you’re due to be paid on a different day, you won’t need to do anything - the money will be paid into your account as normal.
The amount you’re due to be paid will also remain the same. The next Bank Holiday is on Monday, May 8, to mark the coronation of King Charles III.
If you’re expecting a payment on this date, it is likely you will be paid on Friday, May 5.
Then finally, the last bank holiday of the month is on Monday, May 29.
Benefit payments that would normally arrive on this day should be paid into your bank account on Friday, May 26.
What should I do if I don’t get paid?
If your payment doesn’t arrive on the respected date, you should contact the relevant helpline:
Universal Credit
Call for free: 0800 328 9344
Welsh speaking: 0800 012 1888
Textphone: 0800 328 1344
Child benefit
Call for free: 0300 200 3100
Outside UK: +44 161 210 3086
Tax credits
Call for free: 0345 300 3900
From outside the UK: +44 2890 538 192
Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Incapacity Benefit and Employment and Support Allowance
Call for free: 0800 169 0310
Textphone: 0800 169 0314
Relay UK (if you cannot hear or speak on the phone): 18001 then 0800 169 0310
Keep in mind that phone lines and Job Centres are closed on Bank Holidays, so you’ll have to call on a different day.