According to a Cornwall Insights forecast, energy regulator Ofgem will cap the amount households pay for gas and electricity at £3,294 from April 1, a decrease from the previous cap of £4,279 effective from January to March. However, customers will pay about 20% more on their bills - approximately £500 - as the government’s energy price guarantee only partially protects consumers from paying the full price cap.

The energy price guarantee will limit household energy bills to £3,000 per year from April 1, an increase of £500 from the current rate of £2,500. Factoring in the end of the government’s £400 energy rebate scheme, the energy cost for households will increase even more.

Dr Craig Lowery, Principal Consultant at Cornwall Insight, said: “Regrettably the forecast for April looks set to leave the price cap above the increased energy price guarantee level. While tumbling cap projections are a positive, unfortunately, already stretched households will be seeing little benefit before July.”

The energy rebate scheme saw six payments of around £66 paid back monthly to bill payers from October 2022 to April 2023. As a result of the reduced cap and the high energy price guarantee, Cornwall Insights predicts the amount of government money needed for energy support will fall, saving about £2.6billion.

When will the next Ofgem energy price cap be announced?

The Ofgem energy price cap for April to June will be announced on 27 February

File photo dated of a gas hob with a bill from British Gas, the company's owner Centrica has seen its profits soar to more than £3 billion for 2022 amid rocketing energy prices that have sparked a cost-of-living crisis.

Who is Ofgem?