Kirklees Council has refused planning permission for dog kennels outside an 18th century pub in Cleckheaton because of concerns over noise.

The application – which was retrospective – sought permission to retain four existing dog kennels on an area of land between the Savile Arms pub and its car park, on Hunsworth Lane in Cleckheaton.

Permission was previously sought in 2023, but was refused because the “size, location and use” of the kennels “would result in a detrimental impact on the amenity for neighbouring occupants due to sound disturbance.”

The kennels have remained in place since 2023, and the current application – received by Kirklees Council on June 17 – sought permission for their retention.

The Savile Arms on Hunsworth Lane in Cleckheaton. Planning permission for the retention of dog kennels on land to the rear of the pub has been refused. Picture: Google

Although the current application said noise attenuation measures would be installed, the council’s environmental health team said: “These measures will be rendered ineffective when windows/doors are open to provide ventilation for the kennels.

“The site of development includes an outdoor area for the dogs to roam. Therefore, these measures are considered to only be partly effective when the dogs are secured within the building.”

“The proposal would lead to a detrimental impact to the occupants within the local vicinity,” it added.

The Savile Arms pub is a grade II listed , two-storey building.

The application did not raise concerns over the ‘historic environment’ however, with the decision report stating: “Due to the location of the proposed kennel, the special interests of the listed building will be preserved.

“The construction can easily be dismantled and removed; it is neither fixed to the building nor forms an addition that will compete with the listed pub.

"For this reason, the proposal complies with NPPF paragraph 212, that gives great weight to the conservation of the heritage asset.

"In summary, the proposed application is compliant with Section 66 (1) and Section 72 (1) of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) Act 1990 and paragraph 212 of the National Planning Policy Framework in terms of the impact to the special interest of the grade II listed Savile Arms.”

A public consultation period ran from June 20 to August 8, from which no representations were received.

The outcome of the application was decided on August 19, according to the council’s planning portal.

The full application can be viewed here: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/planning-applications/search-for-planning-applications/detail.aspx?id=2025%2f91653