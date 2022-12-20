As the festive season is in full swing, that means it’s time to crack open the tubs of Christmas chocolates! But, if the nation could pick the ultimate choccie combination, what would it include?

The team at Jackpotjoy ran a survey with 2,000 people to find out what their dream Christmas selection box would look like. The survey included the Christmas favourites from Celebrations, Quality Street and Heroes brands, as well as which big and discontinued bars people would most like to see made mini.

The Maltesers ‘Teaser’, which is part of the Celebrations tin, has been named the UK’s favourite selection box chocolate overall, with almost one in ten voting it their top festive treat. Taking the second and third place podium positions for the nation’s favourite selection box chocolates are the original Galaxy from the Celebrations tub and Quality Street’s ‘Purple One’, which is milk chocolate, hazelnut and caramel.

The survey also found that Celebrations chocolates appeared the most in the top 10 favourites, accounting for half of the chocolates in the winning selection box. Three Quality Street chocs and two Heroes made the cut, while Roses were out of the picture altogether!