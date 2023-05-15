Traffic was brought to a standstill on the M25 on Sunday (May 14) as a child reportedly fell out of a moving car. Police, along with air ambulances rushed to the scene on the A127 slip road near Junction 29 at around 11:30am.

The child, whose age is currently unknown, was checked over at the roadside for injuries before being taken to hospital. Essex Police confirmed that a child was injured, but any injuries sustained were not life-threatening or life-changing.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We are currently on the scene of an incident on the M25.Officers were called to the A127 slip road of the M25 near Junction 29 shortly before 11:30am following reports of a child being injured on the road.

“Their injuries are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing. The slip road remains closed whilst officers are on the scene. Those in traffic are asked to remain in their vehicles for their own safety."

According to the RAC , The M25 “links motorways such as the M1, M4, A1, and the M40 making it a big part of the major road network in the UK and also one of the busiest”, with the M25 spanning 117 miles, making it the second longest city bypass in Europe.

The M25 is one of the busiest roads in the UK

