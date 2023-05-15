Cadbury is getting ready to release a brand new ‘diet chocolate’ bar with 75% less sugar which bosses believe will taste just as good as the original chocolate. US owners of Cadbury, Mondelez, have been experimenting with plant based fibres to create a ‘healthier’ version of chocolate.

Bosses hope that diet chocolate will become as common as diet soft drinks but admit it doesn’t taste exactly the same just yet. As well as 75% less sugar, a diet chocolate bar would also include significantly less fat.

Dirk van de Put, chief executive of Mondelez, the owner of Cadbury, said: “It’s going to be a bit like diet drinks and grow very slowly, but we need to keep it on the market. It’s going to take a while before the consumer really takes to that because it still is not quite exactly the same taste - although it is getting close.”

Mr van de Put also admitted Cadbury needs to do more to offer healthier options to customers. He added: “We have to offer more healthy options, and we’re working hard for that.”

