Nearly a third reckon they need a personal assistant to help keep on top of things | Shutterstock

The UK is facing a productivity slump, with two in five Brits admitting they struggle to juggle everything on their plates.

A study of 2,000 people found that nearly a third (28%) reckon they need a personal assistant to help keep on top of things.

A new study by Samsung, released to mark the launch of the Galaxy S25 series, has uncovered the extent of the problem.

Nearly one in five (19%) say they feel overwhelmed by their to-do lists every single day – a challenge reflected in recent ONS figures showing a 1.8 per cent drop in UK productivity last year.

Everyday life admin is a major culprit, with the average person spending 27 minutes a day tackling tasks like organising bills, sorting paperwork, and making appointments.

For some (19%), these jobs take up as much as two hours – eating into precious free time.

It’s no surprise, then, that certain jobs keep getting pushed to the bottom of the list.

Decluttering the wardrobe (39%), cleaning the house (36%), and tackling DIY home repairs (29%) are among the tasks Brits are most likely to put off.

Many also admit to delaying social plans, with 60% putting off organising meet-ups with friends and family, and half (52%) avoiding financial admin like paying bills or cancelling subscriptions.

So, what’s behind all the procrastination? According to the research, a lack of energy after work (31%), finding tasks too tedious (33%), and having too many commitments (26%) are among the main reasons people keep putting things off.

And it’s not just home life where to-do lists are getting out of control – workplace procrastination is also a problem.

Office workers admit to putting off tasks like organising files (13%), asking for a pay rise (11%), and learning how to use new software (11%).

But help might be closer than they think.

More than a third of Brits are already using AI tools to help manage their daily responsibilities, with new technology making it easier than ever to stay on top of life admin.

Annika Bizon, Director of Mobile Experience, Samsung UK and Ireland, said: “Modern life is busier than ever and comes with a never-ending list of tasks and demands.

“But our research shows that tracking tasks with to-do lists doesn’t necessarily make us more organised – instead it can be overwhelming and more than half of us are ending the week with a longer list than we started with.

“Thanks to seamless actions across apps on the Galaxy S25 series, your phone can now handle your to-do list for you through the power of AI. Why wouldn’t we hand over small routine tasks to an AI companion if it means we can live life quicker and more efficiently?”

And it seems people are optimistic about AI’s future role in their lives.

Nearly half (49%) believe that by 2030, artificial intelligence will save the average person time on daily tasks – a belief held by an even greater number (60%) of Gen Z.

Decluttering the wardrobe, cleaning the house, and tackling DIY home repairs are among the tasks Brits are most likely to put off | Shutterstock

Top ten tasks Brits keep putting off:

Decluttering the wardrobe Cleaning the house DIY home repairs Organising paperwork Laundry Washing the dishes Changing utility service providers Scheduling doctor/dentist appointments Calling family members Selling clothes online