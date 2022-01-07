Brits reveal their top 30 green habits

Growing their own veg, driving an electric vehicle – and stopping use of the tumble dryer are the sustainable lifestyle choices Brits are choosing to prioritise.

But the single most significant act is simply to recycle as much as possible, according 53 per cent of adults.

Using low-energy light bulbs and turning off household tech also appeared in the top 10.

While three in 10 now place huge importance on reducing their use of plastic.

Of the 2,000 adults polled, 32 per cent are placing more importance on switching off plugs that aren’t in use than buying from sustainable brands.

And having a water butt is considered to have a bigger positive impact on the environment than not flying to foreign destinations.

Ashley Andrew, managing director, Hyundai Motor UK, which commissioned the research, said: “This research gives increasing hope and shows that more of us are wanting to live sustainably and are prioritising greener new year resolutions for 2022.

"It also highlights the important role leading brands play in driving the change to support consumer choice.”

Making green choices

The study found seven in 10 adults admit to feeling confused over what actions are considered ‘green’ and what aren’t.

And only 15 per cent believe their lifestyle choices are as green as they could be.

But 70 per cent reckon they’ve made a positive change in the last 12 months, in terms of their impact on the environment.

Just over half (50 per cent) believe the recent COP26 event, and other news around the environment, have heightened their awareness of the subject.

Despite this, 32 per cent admitted to having an ‘I’ll do it tomorrow’ attitude towards fighting climate change.

While seven in 10 believe national governments and large corporations should shoulder the burden when it comes to truly driving a reverse in climate change.

Brits are passionate about being green

It also emerged that 45 per cent of those polled via OnePoll are ‘passionate’ about being green – but aren’t entirely sure how to make sure they really are.

And 26 per cent are actively looking to replace their car with an electric vehicle at the moment.

But while a quarter would do so to help reduce carbon emissions and look after the environment, just under one in 10 said it’s simply because they’re so trendy.

Ashley Andrew added: “People are looking for ways to do their part to combat the climate issue, whether that’s reducing plastic or reusing materials.

"This is a practice we have also committed to with the IONIQ 5, where even our floor mats are made from recycled fishing nets.

"But it’s just one part of the battle, and we need everyone – from government to businesses and every individual – to do their bit.

Brits' top 30 green habits

1. Recycle as much as possible

2. Use reusable carrier bags

3. Use low energy light bulbs

4. Walk rather than drive where possible

5. Switch off plugs that aren’t in use

6. Hang washing out rather than use a tumble dryer

7. Turn off household technology when not in use

8. Avoid using or buying plastic

9. Avoid throwing items away into landfill

10. Use renewable energy suppliers

11. Reduce use of central heating by wearing jumpers instead

12. Buy local products

13. Have a compost bin

14. Eat little or no meat

15. Use public transport instead of driving

16. Grow your own produce

17. Drive an electric/hybrid vehicle rather than a petrol/diesel

18. Try to buy second-hand

19. Try to plant trees

20. Consciously buy products (food or otherwise) that have less packaging

21. Have a water butt in the garden

22. Don’t go on planes at all

23. Take your own reusable cup when visiting coffee shops

24. Buy sustainable fashion

25. Use eco cleaning products

26. Use a metal straw instead of disposable ones

27. Try to buy from sustainable brands

28. Check labels in shops to make sure what you buy is eco friendly

29. Count ‘food miles’ of foods in supermarkets