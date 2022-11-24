Boardmasters Festival 2023 has been announced, with a selection of huge names headlining the event. Liam Gallagher, Little Simz and Florence and the Machine will all perform live at next year’s festival.

Located across two festival sites in Newquay, Cornwall, the event is pencilled in for August 9 to 13. The two sites can be found at Watergate Bay and Fistral Beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watergate Bay is the main area of the festival, where the majority of the acts will perform. Meanwhile, Fistral Beach features a beach bar, a shopping village and is where Boardmasters’ surfing competition will be held.

As well as more conventional musicians, there will be an array of DJs performing live sets including Ben Nicky, Dimension and Kanine.

Most Popular

In 2022, Boardmasters Festival took place from August 10 to 14 featuring the likes of Kings Of Leon, Sam Ryder and George Ezra. Over 50,000 people were reportedly in attendance.

How to get tickets for Boardmasters 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presale for Boardmasters Festival 2023 are now on sale but if you are not already registered you will have to wait until the general sale begins.

Early Bird tickets for Wednesday to Sunday will cost £189, or £179 for Thursday to Sunday. A weekend VIP ticket (Wednesday to Sunday) will be priced at £269 with the early bird promotion - you can also purchase a no camping ticket from Friday to Sunday, which costs £185.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the early bird promotion ends, Tier 1 tickets from Wednesday to Sunday will cost £199, while tier 1 tickets from Thursday to Sunday are priced at £189. A tier 1 VIP ticket will cost you £299 and £199 for ‘no camping’ tickets.

Tier 2 Wednesday to Sunday tickets are £209, while Thursday to Sunday tickets are £199. VIP tier 2 tickets will cost £314, with tier 2 no camping tickets being priced at £219. All tickets for Boardmasters 2023 can be purchased on its official website .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full Boardmasters 2023 announced lineup