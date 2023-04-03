Korean drama series, also known as K-dramas, are all the rage on Netflix at the moment. Following the success of Squid Game back in 2021, Netflix has kept its streaming platform stocked up with all the latest K-Dramas, from Sweet Home to Extracurricular.

Over the years, many K-dramas have been translated internationally due to popular demand overseas. The TV shows have also attracted international attention for their fashion, style, and culture.

K-dramas are usually led by a single director and often written by a single screenwriter. This typically leads to each drama having distinct directing and dialogue styles.

Rotten Tomatoes , a website dedicated to rating the best TV shows and movies, has given its verdict on the K-dramas on Netflix, with some popular shows securing top spots. We’ve compiled a list of the best K-dramas currently on Netflix UK, according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

Best K-dramas on Netflix UK

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is a 2022 South Korean television series starring Park Eun-bin in the title role, along with Kang Tae-oh and Kang Ki-young. The synopsis for the show reads: “Brilliant attorney Woo Young-woo tackles challenges in the courtroom and beyond as a newbie at a top law firm and a woman on the autism spectrum.”

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100%.

Hospital Playlist

Hospital Playlist is the second instalment of the Wise Life series, following Prison Playbook, and it stars Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Yeon-seok, Jung Kyung-ho, Kim Dae-myung, and Jeon Mi-do.

The show’s synopsis reads: “Every day is extraordinary for five doctors and their patients inside a hospital, where birth, death and everything in between coexist.” It has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 100%.

Twenty Five Twenty One

Twenty Five Twenty One is a 2022 South Korean television series directed by Jung Ji-hyun and the show stars Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun-wook and Lee Joo-myung.The synopsis for the TV series reads: “In a time when dreams seem out of reach, a teenage fencer pursues big ambitions and meets a hardworking young man who seeks to rebuild his life.”

The K-drama has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 97%.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a TV remake of 2004 South Korean film Mr. Handy, Mr. Hong, starring the likes of Shin Min-a, Kim Seon-ho and Lee Sang-yi.

The show’s synopsis reads: “A big-city dentist opens up a practice in a close-knit seaside village, home to a charming jack-of-all-trades who is her polar opposite in every way.” Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 95%.

Mr Sunshine

Mr Sunshine was released in 2018 and stars Lee Byung-hun, Kim Tae-ri, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Min-jung, and Byun Yo-han. The show’s synopsis reads: “A young boy who ends up in the U.S. after the 1871 Shinmiyangyo incident returns to Korea at a historical turning point and falls for a noblewoman.”

Mr Sunshine has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 95%.

Signal

Signal is a 2016 fantasy police procedural series starring Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo, and Cho Jin-woong. The synopsis for Signal reads: “Communicating via a walkie-talkie that transcends time, a profiler from 2015 and a detective from 1989 join forces to tackle crimes and injustice.”

The show has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92%.

Extracurricular

Extracurricular was released on Netflix in 2020 and stars Kim Dong-hee, Park Ju-hyun, Jung Da-bin, Nam Yoon-su, Choi Min-soo, Park Hyuk-kwon, and Kim Yeo-jin. The show’s synopsis reads: “A model high school student who’s steeped in a world of serious crime finds his double life upended when a classmate takes an interest in his secret.”

Extracurricular has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92%.

My Name

My Name was released in 2021 and stars Han So-hee, Park Hee-soon, and Ahn Bo-hyun.The show’s synopsis reads: “Following her father’s murder, a revenge-driven woman puts her trust in a powerful crime boss — and enters the police force under his direction.”

My Name has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 92%.

Sweet Home

Sweet Home stars Song Kang,Lee Jin-uk,Lee Si-young. This show’s synopsis reads: “As humans turn into savage monsters and wreak terror, one troubled teen and his apartment neighbours fight to survive — and to hold on to their humanity.”

Sweet Home has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 84%.

The Glory

The Glory is a K-drama written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho. The show stars Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-il.