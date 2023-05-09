The coronation of King Charles III left many feeling royal envy but there is now a chance to own a car fit for a king. Car marketplace Autotrader is currently selling a Bentley Mulsanne, formerly a Bentley Special Operations vehicle for the Royal Household which has been used by none other than King Charles III himself.

This glamorous vehicle, which has been finished in dark sapphire with ivory leather upholstery, is available for £74,900. It has a number of interesting features that will have made it a family favourite for the royals, including rear veneered picnic tables, heated electric front and rear seats and rear folding Illuminated vanity mirrors.

The four-door car has a 6.8L engine, automatic gearbox and 33,280 miles on the clock. The description of the car reads: “This stunning Bentley Mulsanne has a fantastic specification to include Satellite Navigation, Digital TV, Bluetooth, DAB Radio, Heated Electric Front Seats with Memory, Electric Steering Column, Heated Electric Rear Seats with Memory, 4 Zone Climate Control, Rear Veneered Picnic Tables, Rear Folding Illuminated Vanity Mirrors in Headlining, Electric Rear and Side Blinds, Rear Remote for Media Function, Reverse Camera, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 21" 5 Split Spoke 2 Piece Alloy Wheels and more.”

