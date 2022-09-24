News you can trust since 1858
BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2022: songs and routines to be performed tonight - including Harry Styles & ABBA

Details of songs and performances announced ahead of the first live show of BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing 2022.

By Ethan Evans
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 3:15 pm

After a short delay following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing is set to begin.

The first live episode was initially scheduled to be broadcast on Saturday, September 17 - but was postponed due to the nation’s period of mourning.

After much anticipation, the BBC dance competition is finally set to kick off tonight featuring a line-up of exciting celebrities, such as Kym Marsh and Will Mellor, as well as their official dance partners.

Exciting revelations  ahead of tonight’s opening live show are the songs and routines each couple will be performing.

    What songs and routines are the couples going to perform on Strictly Come Dancing tonight?

    The following are the songs and ballroom dance routines each of the 15 couples will be performing in tonight’s episode:

    Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington

    • Routine: Tango
    • Song: Voulez-Vous by ABBA

    Fleur East and Vitto Copolla

    • Routine: Cha Cha Cha
    • Song: Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez

    Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

    • Routine: American Smooth
    • Song: Falling by Harry Styles

    Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

    • Routine: Samba
    • Song: Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne-Marie and Little Mix

    Ellie Simonds and Nikita Kuzmin

    • Routine: Cha Cha Cha
    • Song: Dance by DNCE

    James Bye and Amy Dowden

    • Routine: Jive
    • Song: What I Like About You by The Romantics

    Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

    • Routine: American Smooth
    • Song: You Send Me by Aretha Franklin
    Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

    • Routine: Jive
    • Song: Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

    Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

    • Routine: Samba
    • Song: Dirrty by Christina Aguilera ft Redman

    Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

    • Routine: Foxtrot
    • Song: Islands in the Stream by Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers

    Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

    • Routine: Cha Cha Cha
    • Song: I’m Your Man by WHAM!

    Tony Adams and Katya Jones

    • Routine: Tango
    • Song: Go West by Village People

    Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

    • Routine: Quickstep
    • Song: Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band

    Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

    • Routine: Jive
    • Song: Yes by Merry Clayton

    Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

    • Routine: Quickstep
    • Song: I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester

    How to watch tonight’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing

    An episode of Strictly Come Dancing will be broadcast live every weekend on BBC One.

    The first live show, on Saturday, September 24, runs from 6.45pm until 9pm.

    To catch-up on previous episodes or series, you can watch on demand via BBC iPlayer.

