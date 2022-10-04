Strictly season is in full swing as the hoard of celebrities foxtrot into their third week of live shows this weekend.

The second episode of Strictly Come Dancing saw the cast of well-known celebrities, as well as their official partners , stun viewers with jaw-dropping routines to pop favourites such as Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Adele.

High scorers Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu danced their way to the top in Week 2 and impressed judges with a Quickstep to Love on Top by Beyonce which landed them 34 points - making them last week’s top scorers.

However, Kaye Adams and her pro partner Kai Widdrington found themselves in the dance-off against Matt Goss and his pro partner Nadiya Bychkova after the first week of live voting.

In a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition, the couples performed their dances again with Kaye and Kai performing their Charleston to Music! Music! Music! by Dorothy Provine. And Matt and Nadiya performed their Samba to Night Fever by the Bee Gees.

Following the dance-off, the judges decided to send Kaye Adams and her pro partner Kai Widdrington home in the first week of eliminations - with all other contestants looking ahead to Week 3 - Movie Week!

What is the theme for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 Week 3 live show?

Get your popcorn at the ready as this week the celebs shake their stuff to songs from their favourite movies.

What songs and routines are the couples going to perform on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

The following are the songs and ballroom dance routines each of the 14 couples will be performing in week three:

Ellie Simonds and Nikita Kuzmin

Routine: Quickstep

Song: Peppy and George from The Artist

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe

Routine: Cha Cha Cha

Song: The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s In His Kiss) from Mermaids

Fleur East and Vito Copolla

Routine: American Smooth

Song: Part Of Your World from The Little Mermaid

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez

Routine: Viennese Waltz

Song: Hopelessly Devoted To You from Grease

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer

Routine: Cha Cha Cha

Song: What A Feeling from Flashdance

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima

Routine: Charleston

Song: If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu

Routine: Waltz

Song: One Hand, One Heart from West Side Story

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal

Routine: Rumba

Song: Theme from Jurassic Park

James Bye and Amy Dowden

Routine: Cha Cha Cha

Song: Hooked On A Feeling from Guardians of the Galaxy

Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova

Routine: Viennese Waltz

Song: Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick

Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice

Routine: Samba

Song: Hakuna Matata from The Lion King

Tony Adams and Katya Jones

Routine: Samba

Song: You Sexy Thing from The Full Monty

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell

Routine: Charleston

Song: Flash, Bang, Wollop! from Half a Sixpence

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu

Routine: American Smooth

Song: Cry To Me from Dirty Dancing

How to watch Strictly Come Dancing this weekend

The third live show will air on BBC One on Saturday, October 8, from 6.30 pm.