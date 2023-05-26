News you can trust since 1858
BBC Springwatch star lolo Williams won’t be returning to our screens for the new series of the show this year

The 60-year-old Welsh host has announced on social media that he has stepped back from his role due to his health.

Ayaan Ali
By Ayaan Ali
Published 26th May 2023, 16:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 16:56 BST

Springwatch presenter lolo Williams has issued an update after a health scare has forced him to pull out of Springwatch. 

On his social media page on Friday, (May 26) the Welsh presenter and nature observer shared that in April, he had a stent, a tiny tube that helps prop an artery open to allow blood flow, inserted into his body, which has since caused further complications to his health.

He announced that he would be taking a break from the show on Twitter, where he posted a picture from his hospital bed.

He said: “Unfortunately, I can’t co-present BBC Springwatch this year,” explained Iolo, 60. “I had a stent inserted in April, which released a clot, that, this week, caused an embolysm! [sic]”

    “My demise has been greatly exaggerated; thanks to brilliant friends, wonderful family & the excellent NHS.”

    He then went on to wish his BBC colleagues well for the upcoming series. The new season is set to return to our screens on Monday May 29.

    A number of fans wished lolo a speedy recovery under the post. One person said:  One person said: “Get well soon, and rest up! I’ll do my best on the show… but come back soon.”

    Another person added: “Best wishes for a speedy recovery Iolo. We're on our way to Mull to see Ewan, you'll be missed on springwatch x.”

    Iolo has become one of television’s most recognisable faces after establishing himself as a superb co-presenter for numerous BBC and S4C programmes.

