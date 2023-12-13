The prestigious awards ceremony reflects on the past 12 months and recognises the achievements of those in the industry.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year is an awards ceremony held each year to honour and celebrate the achievements of those in the sport.

As the six nominees for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year have been announced, sport fanatics across the country are now patiently waiting to find out who will take the 2023 title.

The prestigious sport award ceremony has been ongoing since 1953, and celebrates its 70th anniversary this year.

Previous winners over the years have included; Fatima Whitbread, David Beckham, Andrew Flintoff, Andy Murray, Mo Farah and Lewis Hamilton, to name a few.

Even Princess Anne, the sister of King Charles III is a BBC Sport Personality of the Year winner, receiving the title in 1971 for Eventing.

The BBC Sports Personality of The Year now consists of more than one award, with awards also being given for Unsung Hero, Team of the Year, Young Sports Personality, Lifetime Achievement Award and many more.

Here is all you need to know about the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023.

When and where can I watch the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 awards?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 will be broadcast live from MediaCityUK in Salford, presented by Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott.

The show will be available to watch on BBC One at 7pm on Tuesday, December 19.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps is among six shorlisted for 2023 BBC Sports Personality of The Year award

Who has been nominated for BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

The six nominees for the main category of BBC Sports Personality of the Year are; cricketer Stuart Broad, jockey Frankie Dettori, footballer Mary Earps, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson and golfer Rory Mcllroy.

According to Sky News, Lioness goalkeeper Mary Earps is the bookmakers' favourite to win the award, following England’s success at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Earps has already been awarded a Premier League Golden Glove and was named the England Women Player of the Year for 2023.