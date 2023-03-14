News you can trust since 1858
Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:51 GMT

BBC comedy The Witchfinder, which boasts an impressive cast including comedian Daisy May Cooper has reportedly been axed after just one season with ‘the high ratings decreasing over time’.

The BBC comedy sees a failing witchfinder (Tim Key) transport a suspected witch (Daisy May Cooper) across East Anglia in the mid 1600s to a trial that could change his fortunes forever.

In a series produced by Steve Coogan, the witch is described as ‘an inquisitive, uncouth woman whose ability to prick his pomposity and ask uncomfortable questions turns a straightforward journey into a life-changing ordeal’.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, a source shared: “Sometimes we have to make difficult choices and sadly The Witchfinder won’t be returning. We’d like to thank everyone involved in the show.”

    Daisy, who is a team captain on the popular show ‘Never Mind the Buzzcocks’, previously revealed that she didn’t know what to say about the gender politics from the 17th century as she fears being cancelled.

    “When it comes to sort of 1600 gender politics, I don’t know what to say in fear of being cancelled”, Daisy said when asked whether she was surprised by the blatant sexism of the period.

    Praising the show as a whole, she added: “I think this project’s been going on for like seven years but my God you can see all those seven years of work into this. It’s something really really different. It’s funny.”

