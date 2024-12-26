Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A round-up of projects planned for the town centre as part of Kirklees Council’s Batley Blueprint.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major improvements – set out in the Blueprint – are planned for the town centre, which the council says will create a more modern and safe environment for residents and visitors.

The Blueprint comprises five key projects, including: a new public space created on Commercial Street; improvements to Market Place; improved access to local stores; a new housing development on Field Lane; and facilitating safer, sustainable travel in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional pedestrianisation, greenery and seating is planned for a new public space on Commercial Street, and it is hoped a reduction of traffic in the area will create a more attractive space for shopping and socialising.

The plans include creating an attractive public space on Commercial Street, featuring more pedestrianisation, greenery and seating areas. Photo: Kirklees Council

On Market Place, proposals include installing a water feature, new planting and seating. The council also plans to reduce the area’s use as a thoroughfare, and will consider installing public art to make the space more enjoyable.

Residents can expect improved access to local stores, such as the Tesco Extra supermarket, which will benefit from a new ramp and open staircase replacing the existing bridge and stairs. Improved routes for pedestrians and cyclists are also planned.

A new, high quality housing development with south-facing gardens is also planned for Field Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new one-way system is to be imposed on Cambridge Street to make manoeuvres less dangerous, and better pedestrian and cycle routes are planned around the town centre from Commercial Street to Memorial Park. The Blueprint also proposes the installation of more lighting to improve safety, widened footpaths, and more efficient parking.

The plans have been shaped by input from the local community and local businesses, with the latest reported public consultation held in November 2022.

The improvements to the town centre are being funded by a £15million investment, with £12million of that total coming from the government’s Levelling Up Fund, which the council secured in January 2023. The remaining £3million has been committed by the council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Streets for People initiative.

For more information about the Batley Blueprint, visit the Kirklees Council website.