Barbie and Ken actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are heading to the UK as part of a global tour in honour of the upcoming doll-themed film. Their visit aims to bring Brits a peek into Barbie Land life from our capital city London.

The Barbie stars’ London stop-by was announced on Monday on Twitter as the duo confirmed they would also be heading to seven other city destinations worldwide in a teaser video as part of a global Barbie tour.

As well as London, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will also be heading to Toronto, Sydney, Seoul, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Berlin and New York.

In the clip, Gosling explains: "Margot and I are taking this show on the road." Robbie adds: "That’s right, we are coming to eight cities all over the world for the global Barbie tour."

The 30-second clip did not elaborate further on what exactly the global Barbie tour will entail or even what it is, but whatever it may be, it’s no doubt likely to involve the colour pink in some way or another.