News you can trust since 1858
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

August bank holiday 2023: When is the next bank holiday? Full list of 2023 UK bank holidays

As the warm weather continues across the UK, many people are wondering when the next three-day weekend will take place.

Sam Johnson
By Sam Johnson
Published 10th Apr 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jun 2023, 09:37 BST

May was blessed with three bank holidays and now, we are in for a long wait until the next three-day weekend. Throughout the year, Brits in England and Wales usually enjoy a total of eight bank holidays while those in Scotland enjoy nine bank holidays and 10 in Northern Ireland.

In 2022 and 2023, the UK received an extra bank holiday for the platinum jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II and this year, the coronation of King Charles III. The UK enjoyed three bank holidays in May with dates including Monday, May 1, the King’s Coronation bank holiday on Monday, May 8 and spring bank holiday on Monday, May 29.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But when will the next bank holiday take place? Below is a full list of the remaining bank holidays in 2023 for England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

UK bank holidays in 2023: 

Most Popular

    England and Wales 

    • Monday August 28 - Summer bank holiday 
    • Monday December 25 - Christmas day 
    • Tuesday December 26  - Boxing day 

    Scotland 

    • Monday August 7 - Summer bank holiday 
    • Thursday November 30 - St Andrew’s Day
    • Monday December 25 - Christmas day 
    • Tuesday December 26  - Boxing day 

    Holiday makers at Scarborough's North Bay beach. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty ImagesHoliday makers at Scarborough's North Bay beach. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
    Holiday makers at Scarborough's North Bay beach. Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

    Northern Ireland 

    • Wednesday July 12 - Battle of The Boyne 
    • Monday August 28 - Summer bank holiday 
    • Monday December 25 - Christmas day 
    • Tuesday December 26  - Boxing day 
    Related topics:Charles IIIElizabeth IICoronationPeopleScotlandWalesNorthern IrelandEnglandIreland