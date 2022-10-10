Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd took to the New York Comic Con stage at the weekend to share stories of their time filming the ‘Back to the Future’ movie trilogy together.

New York Comic Con 2022 hosted a special reunion panel for the Back To The Future cast featuring the stars who played Marty McFly and Doc Brown in the iconic 80s film franchise.

The duo worked together for three of the Back To The Future films so had plenty of fond memories to share at Sunday’s panel.

Michael J. Fox, who has Parkinson’s, took to the stage first to a crowd that erupted in applause. Christopher Lloyd took to the stage quickly after

The panel reminded fans of the duo’s fantastic chemistry that has stood the test of time on screen and off. They recalled that there was a time when there was no Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd, as Marty McFly, was originally played by another actor.

The pair also took the opportunity to praise each other’s performances in the films, as well as talking about the joy they had working with each other.

So, who was originally supposed to play Marty McFly? Here’s a breakdown of the conversation.

Who was originally supposed to play Marty McFly?

During the panel Christopher Lloyd said: "The announcement – at one o’ clock in the morning after we were shooting for six weeks – was that the actor playing Marty would no longer be playing Marty, and that tomorrow, we would start shooting with Michael. I felt that I barely made it through the [first] six weeks and now I was gonna have to do it again?!"

Michael J. Fox responded with a sweet sentiment about their time working together on the films: "All I had to do was just react, just take it in and let it wash over me. I thought he was brilliant. That was the whole thing: be with Chris and let it be Chris, and enjoy it ... It was a thrill. Anytime I got to work with him, I knew it was gonna be a good day."

Where can I watch Back to the Future?

The films are available to rent across many streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.